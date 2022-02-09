Prestige Estates Q3 consolidated net profit up 59% to Rs 93 crore

Realty firm Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 59 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.3 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 58.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, however, declined to Rs 1,396 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from Rs 1,928.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

