RailTel bags order worth Rs 97.64 crore from Madhya Pradesh govt

RailTel on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 97.64 crore from the Madhya Pradesh government for expansion of the state data centre and establishment of a disaster recovery centre.

The project entails designing, upgrading, commissioning and managing a state data centre (SDC) in Madhya Pradesh along with setting up a disaster recovery (DR) centre for a period of five years, according to an official statement.

Limited, a central public sector unit under the Ministry of Railways, has bagged the order from the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited, it said.

The work order is for expansion of the SDC and establishment of the DR centre, and it is valued at Rs 97.64 crore, which after including Goods and Services Tax (GST) amounts comes to Rs 115 crore, the statement said.

The SDC is envisioned as the "shared, reliable and secure infrastructure services centre for hosting and managing the e-governance applications of state and its constituent departments/organisation which would provide many functionalities like central repository of the state, secure data storage, online delivery of services, citizen information/services portal, state intranet portal, disaster recovery, remote management and service integration", it said.

DR services are required to prevent either man-made or natural disasters from causing expensive service disruptions, the statement said.

"RailTel has established itself as a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) provider and as one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country," RailTel Chairman and Managing Director Puneet Chawla said.

Securing this prestigious project from the government of Madhya Pradesh is an endorsement of RailTel's key position in the domestic IT space based on its strong technology expertise, process excellence and superior execution capabilities, he said.

"With this, RailTel is well-positioned to win other state data centre (SDC) projects as well," Chawla said .

