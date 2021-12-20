Reliance is India's most-visible corporate in media: Wizikey report

Ltd, India's largest corporate by revenues, profits and market value, topped 2021 Wizikey Score ranking as India's most-visible corporate in the media.

State Bank of India (SBI) is a close second on the ranking, followed by Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Tata Motors, according to Wizikey's Score Report.

Wizikey's Score is the industry's first integrated metric that measures news visibility. The score is determined by the volume of news, headlines presence, reach of publications, and readership.

Globally, Facebook is ranked No.1 on the index, followed by Alphabet Inc, which owns Google. Amazon is ranked at No.3 followed by Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics, Netflix and Microsoft.

Reliance is ranked at No.8 on the global ranking.

Others on the India list include HDFC at No.6, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Maruti Suzuki India, Vodafone Idea and ICICI Bank.

NTPC is the highest-ranked state-owned firm on the list, coming in at No.13.

The recognition to Reliance comes on the back of Exchange4Media Group's recognition recently to the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led group as one of India's Brands with Best In-house Communications Professionals 2021.

The role of a vibrant and savvy corporate communications team is important in ensuring media visibility for any company.

Wizikey's News Score is the world's first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and media intelligence.

The News Score takes into account various key criteria like the volume of news, headlines presence, the reach of publications, readership and the like, according to Wizikey.

The score ranges from 0 to 100, and is based on monitoring of over 5,000 publications.

For its No.11 position, Reliance has a News Score of 84.9 for 2021. Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple are the only globally with a score above 90.

Reliance's News Score excludes standalone headline mentions of 'Jio'.

In 2021, Reliance was in news not just for its corporate moves such as detailing a multi-billion dollar green energy road map, the start of gas fields in the KG basin, the launch of affordable smartphone JiPhone Next and the start of fuel retailing under the Jio-bp brand, it also made news about its philanthropic initiatives including in the fight against COVID-19.

Wizikey in a separate report 'Hottest Startups of 2021' identified the top-200 most influential start-ups in India across sectors such as fintech, edtech, B2B e-commerce, enterprise tech and logistics, with crypto start-ups making their debut.

As per the report, Ola, Dream11, Swiggy, OYO, Ola Electric, BharatPe, Byju's, CRED, MobiKwik, Unacademy emerged as the top-10 Hottest Startups of 2021 based on the ranking by Wizikey's News Score of each brand that analyses news in terms of volume, headline grabs, the unique reach of media publications, and readership.

Commenting on this year's report, Anshul Sushil, co-founder and CEO of Wizikey said, "The idea was to help brands understand where they stand in terms of their visibility with our metric News Score. This single standard metric helps measure PR (public relations) and communications. This report is a reflection of the year that went by.

