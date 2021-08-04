RIL doubling PET recycling capacity, enhance circular economy footprint

-
ALSO READ
Beyond the Jal Shakti Abhiyan
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
SC extends status quo on supply of Yamuna water to Delhi till April 6
-
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is doubling its PET recycling capacity by setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.
India's largest private sector company said the move is part of its commitment to lead the industry on circular economy, enhance its sustainability quotient and bolster the entire polyester and polymer value chain.
As a part of this endeavour, Srichakra Ecotex India Pvt Ltd will build and operate exclusively for RIL the new-recycled PSF -- Recron GreenGold and PET flakes -- wash-line in Andhra Pradesh.
RIL's initiative to more than double its recycling capacity to five billion post-consumer PET bottles will ensure India maintains over 90 per cent recycling rate, it said in a statement adding the company is focusing on sustaining India's post-consumer PET recycling rate which is currently the highest in the world.
RIL will empower entrepreneurs to divert post-consumer used packaging from landfills, setup recycling facilities and create wealth from waste throughout the country.
Vipul Shah, COO of Petrochemicals Business at RIL, said the expansion of PET recycling capacity is part of Mukesh Ambani's vision to transform legacy business into sustainable, circular and net zero carbon materials business and support the entrepreneurs to take risk throughout the value chain.
"RIL is committed to development of entire value chain and it shares expertise and technical knowhow with the entrepreneurs to produce top quality products at lowest possible costs," he said.
"RIL has underwritten the entire production from Srichakra's facility to provide support for development of the business.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU