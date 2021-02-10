Royal Enfield may look at hiking prices in April over commodities

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How the iconic motorcycle Royal Enfield is getting personal
106% spike in 350cc-plus bikes drives Royal Enfield's Dec sales up 37%
Royal Enfield to set up bike assembly in Argentina, first outside Chennai
Royal Enfield moves through the gears amid growing competition in market
Royal Enfield's total sales increase 1% to 60,041 units in September
-
Niche bike maker Royal Enfield may look at hiking prices from April in view of rising commodity prices, a top company official said on Wednesday.
The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, has already increased prices by multiple times over the last six months.
"Commodity prices have gone up, we have tried to offset it by multiple things including price hikes in the last few months. We will probably be increasing prices again in April like everyone else in the industry," Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari told reporters.
When asked about the quantum of the price hike, Dasari said it would be in single digit (percentage terms).
Elaborating on the company's export plans, Eicher Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said the company aims to be the number one player in the mid-sized motorcycle segment globally.
"We want to be present across all relevant markets across the globe. Our aim is to be number one player in the mid size bike segment in the next decade," he noted.
Lal said the company had enough headroom for a year or two in terms of production capacity across its manufacturing plants. On introducing electric vehicles, he said time was not ripe to come out with products which the company would like to bring, due to cost and other factors.
The company is working on the EV technology but there were no immediate plans regarding introduction of such vehicles, he added. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Royal Enfield sold 1.99 lakh units, up 5 per cent from 1.89 lakh units in October-December 2019-20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU