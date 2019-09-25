JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

SpiceJet targets cargo unit IPO within 12 months amid e-commerce boom
Business Standard

Saudi Arabia restores oil output to 11.3 million bpd after Aramco attacks

Crude output from the Khurais field is now at 1.3 million bpd and the Abqaiq plant is currently at about 4.9 million bpd

Reuters  |  London 

A series of drone and missile attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Aramco in Abqaiq and Khurais on September 14 knocked out half of its daily oil production
A series of drone and missile attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Aramco in Abqaiq and Khurais on September 14 knocked out half of its daily oil production

Saudi Arabia has restored its oil production capacity to 11.3 million barrels per day, three sources briefed on Saudi Aramco's operations told Reuters, maintaining a faster than expected recovery after the Sept. 14 attacks on its oil facilities.

Crude output from the Khurais field is now at 1.3 million bpd and the Abqaiq plant is currently at about 4.9 million bpd, the sources said. On Monday, sources had said Abqaiq production was about 3 million bpd.

The Sept. 14 attacks on the two plants caused a spike in oil prices, fires and damage that halved the crude output of the world's top oil exporter, by shutting down 5.7 million bpd of production.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the chief executive of state oil company Aramco, Amin Nasser, have said output will be fully back online by the end of September.

The attacks initially sent oil prices up 20% although they dropped soon after as the kingdom pledged to bring back output swiftly. On Wednesday, crude was down over $1 a barrel to around $62.

The kingdom has managed to maintain supplies to customers at levels prior to the attacks by drawing from its huge oil inventories and offering other crude grades from other fields, Saudi officials said.
First Published: Wed, September 25 2019. 15:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU