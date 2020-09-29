Sellers keen to invest in hiring, infra for festive season: Amazon India

-
ALSO READ
Amazon India adds 4 languages to woo shoppers ahead of festive season
'Country of origin' compliance adds to worries of e-commerce sellers
Coronavirus lockdown: Shadow looms over summer sales of Amazon, Flipkart
Amazon builds country of origin tech solution; asks sellers to fill details
Big Billion Days to create 70,000 seasonal jobs in festive season: Flipkart
-
A large section of sellers are keen on investing in hiring staff and ramping up infrastructure ahead of festive season, Amazon India said on Tuesday.
Amazon India had commissioned Nielsen to conduct a study to gauge expectations of SMBs (small and medium businesses) sellers on Amazon from the upcoming festive season.
The study, conducted earlier this month, included responses from over 2,000 Amazon sellers from 17 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore and Rajkot.
About 89 per cent respondents said they expected to reach out to new customers, while 85 per cent said they expected an increase in sales during the festive season.
About 74 per cent said they expected recovery of business post the lockdown.
"(About) 29 per cent of the sellers surveyed are planning to make additional investments to have a successful festive season," the survey said.
Of these, 59 per cent said they are planning to invest in boosting inventory and warehousing, and 77 per cent said they plan to invest in marketing related activities.
From the sellers who will be selling during the festive season again this year, 75 per cent expect an increase in sales, the survey said.
"As we navigate the new normal, e-commerce is rightly placed to service customers in the safety of their homes, create new opportunities for businesses to reach a wider set of customers across India, and generate greater value for their products," Amazon India VP Manish Tiwary said.
In a separate statement, Amazon India announced the launch of a specialised warehouse (fulfilment centre or FC) in Tamil Nadu, along with the expansion of an existing FC.
The new specialised FC will offer close to 7 lakh cubic feet of storage space, housing lakhs of products in the large appliance and furniture category.
With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of close to 3 million cubic feet across five fulfilment centres to its more than 43,000 sellers in Tamil Nadu, the statement said.
Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.
"Tamil Nadu is an important market for us...This expansion will work as an enabler for SMBs in Tamil Nadu helping them with faster delivery of their products to a wider customer base," Abhinav Singh, Director Amazon Transportation Services at Amazon India, said.
The expansion in Tamil Nadu is a part of Amazon India's recently announced plans to add 10 new fulfilment centres and expand seven existing sites across India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU