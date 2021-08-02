Sewing machine biz growing strong during pandemic, says Usha International

-
Sewing machine major Usha International on Monday said that the demand for household machines has gone up in the past one year amid Covid-19 disruptions.
Company officials said that sales in semi-urban and rural areas are thriving, while it is also on track in urban centres such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.
We have seen a healthy growth of more than 15 per cent in this (household) category. Usha's market share in the automatic zigzag (white machines) category has grown substantially and closed 2020-21 with over 65 per cent market share in this category, Usha International Senior VP (sewing machines category) Parveen Kumarr Sahni told PTI.
The sewing machine is contributing around 30 per cent to the company's revenue at present, and we intend to increase this contribution further by expanding the category across India, he said
Sahni said that southern states are the priority right now for Usha International, followed by West, North, and East.
People in the southern region are more inclined towards pursuing sewing and quilting as a hobby followed by West and North. However, North and West are emerging to be a big market in the coming years, he said.
Usha remained optimistic in high growth during the second half of the year with upcoming festive months.
We are optimistic about sales especially as the festive season rolls in, starting with Onam and Raksha Bandhan. We hope to see demand increasing, and the momentum going through Durga Puja and Diwali, Sahni said.
