Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund to set up Rs 500-cr housing platform

Realty firm Ltd and ASK Property Fund have agreed to set up a Rs 500 crore investment platform to acquire .

Both have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up the investment platform for acquisition of residential real estate projects.

Under the platform arrangement, Shriram and ASK will co-invest in plotted and residential developments projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

"Aggregate commitments towards the platform will be up to Rs 500 crores and the committed capital is expected to be deployed over the next 12 months," said in a statement.

ASK will invest through its managed Category II AIF (Alternative Investment Fund).

Shriram and ASK have already committed their first investment under the new platform for a plotted development project in North Bangalore.

"The platform will invest up to Rs. 125 crores towards acquisition and development of this project that already has necessary approvals and also partially completed infrastructure development," the statement said.

The proposed project is to be launched during the third quarter of this fiscal year, with saleable area of about 8 lakh square feet.

Shriram and ASK have a successful track record as partners, previously having worked on the development of a residential apartment project called 'Shriram Chirping Woods' at Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. ASK successfully exited from the investment in 2020.

Murali M, CMD of Shriram Properties, said: "The partnership platform will provide committed capital availability and allow us to seize new opportunities for further growth and value creation efficiently."



Amit Bhagat, CEO and MD, ASK Property Fund said, "Investors continue to remain committed to real estate and investments are getting more broad-based with active participation across asset acquisitions."



is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a major presence in South India.

ASK Property Fund (ASK Property Investment Advisors) is the alternate asset investment arm of the ASK Group set up to manage and advise real estate dedicated funds. It has raised around Rs 5,000 crore (USD 800 million) since 2009 and investors include family offices, ultra high net worth individuals (UHNI), high net worth individuals (HNI) and institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)