JUST IN
Overall job cuts no more than 5% to avoid role duplication: Byju Raveendran
Truly sorry to those who'll have to leave Byju's, says Raveendran to staff
LIC picks up over 2% additional stake in Capri Global Capital for Rs 257 cr
Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan advises Elon Musk on changes at Twitter
ITC cooks up a storm, sets up 12 cloud kitchens and 48 brand outlets
Not confirmed by Twitter: IT minister on reports of verification badge fee
L&T Technology Services plans to hire 1,000 engineers in new Mysuru campus
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds
Tata Trusts CEO N Srinath retires, new chief to be announced soon
Yotta Infra to invest Rs 39,000 cr in UP in 5-7 yr in data centre business
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Strong US pipeline, sustained growth trajectory main trigger for Dr Reddy's
Business Standard

Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund to set up Rs 500-cr housing platform

Shriram Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a major presence in South India

Topics
Shriram Properties | housing projects

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deals, mergers,
The proposed project is to be launched during the third quarter of this fiscal year, with saleable area of about 8 lakh square feet

Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd and ASK Property Fund have agreed to set up a Rs 500 crore investment platform to acquire housing projects.

Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up the investment platform for acquisition of residential real estate projects.

Under the platform arrangement, Shriram and ASK will co-invest in plotted and residential developments projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

"Aggregate commitments towards the platform will be up to Rs 500 crores and the committed capital is expected to be deployed over the next 12 months," Shriram Properties said in a statement.

ASK will invest through its managed Category II AIF (Alternative Investment Fund).

Shriram and ASK have already committed their first investment under the new platform for a plotted development project in North Bangalore.

"The platform will invest up to Rs. 125 crores towards acquisition and development of this project that already has necessary approvals and also partially completed infrastructure development," the statement said.

The proposed project is to be launched during the third quarter of this fiscal year, with saleable area of about 8 lakh square feet.

Shriram and ASK have a successful track record as partners, previously having worked on the development of a residential apartment project called 'Shriram Chirping Woods' at Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. ASK successfully exited from the investment in 2020.

Murali M, CMD of Shriram Properties, said: "The partnership platform will provide committed capital availability and allow us to seize new opportunities for further growth and value creation efficiently."

Amit Bhagat, CEO and MD, ASK Property Fund said, "Investors continue to remain committed to real estate and investments are getting more broad-based with active participation across asset acquisitions."

Shriram Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a major presence in South India.

ASK Property Fund (ASK Property Investment Advisors) is the alternate asset investment arm of the ASK Group set up to manage and advise real estate dedicated funds. It has raised around Rs 5,000 crore (USD 800 million) since 2009 and investors include family offices, ultra high net worth individuals (UHNI), high net worth individuals (HNI) and institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shriram Properties

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 18:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.