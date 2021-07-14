Snapdeal, FLO tie up to launch program to digitise women-owned businesses

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu MSMEs appeal to govt for support to overcome Covid led crisis
Inclusion in USTR report on notorious mkts list is ill-informed: Snapdeal
CAIT demands MSME status restoration for 8 cr traders from service industry
International Women's Day: Mithali Raj shares picture with her 'idol'
Snapdeal, 4 Indian shopping complexes figure in US Notorious Markets List
-
E-commerce player Snapdeal on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and has launched an online program to help women-led small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country to digitise their operations and bring them online.
The year-long program will be open for all FICCI women members, artisans and NGOs associated with FICCI Flo Centres across its 17 regional centres in pan-India, a statement said.
As part of the programme, Snapdeal will conduct online training, workshops, and induct them into selling online, it added.
It will focus on sharing knowledge and help them understand e-commerce business fundamentals and getting them familiar with related tools. The programme will educate them about building their own brands, essentials of selling online including cataloguing, writing product descriptions, inventory and order management.
It will also focus on teaching digital marketing to grow business and increase product reach to more customers, the statement said.
"In the current times when the world is still grappling with the pandemic situation, the importance of online marketing has been realised more than ever. FLO aims to economically empower women and E-commerce can directly connect women to the market," Ujjwala Singhania, National President of FLO, said.
Singhania added that FLO is working towards facilitating the process of women empowerment by enabling them to join the digital bandwagon to promote their businesses, and the association with Snapdeal is very significant in this direction.
"Pandemic-led disruption has accelerated the integration of digital interactions in our day-to-day lives. Today, online channels have become an integral part of all entrepreneurial blueprints and present a compelling opportunity to connect with a large number of potential buyers in the fastest and most direct way," Snapdeal Senior Vice President Rajnish Wahi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU