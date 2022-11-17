JUST IN
Kirloskar Brothers calls EGM on Dec 8 to appoint forensic auditor
Moonlighting: People continue to seek side gigs amid demand for tech skills
BPCL's former Chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be the next head of ONGC
Blackstone to acquire majority stake in R Systems for Rs 2,904 crore
HDFC Capital concludes 2nd H@ART summit; commits investments to 15 startups
Indian refiners wary of buying Russian oil after Dec 5 as EU sanctions loom
LIC's move to sell Reliance Capital's debt to ARC upsets lenders, bidders
Bajaj Auto eyes south east Asia to take e-scooter space by storm
BEML's demerged non-core businesses entity's listing in one month
India Inc earnings signal end of deleveraging cycle as borrowings rise
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Kirloskar Brothers calls EGM on Dec 8 to appoint forensic auditor
Maruti Suzuki joins hands with IIT Bombay to drive innovation programmes
Business Standard

SoftBank sells 4.5% stake in Paytm for $200 million, says report

SoftBank's sale of 29.35 million shares at that price amounts to a total consideration of $200 million, according to Reuters calculations

Topics
SoftBank | Paytm | Stake sale

Reuters  |  SYDNEY/MUMBAI 

Paytm
Photo: Bloomberg

SoftBank Group Corp on Thursday sold a 4.5% stake in Indian digital payments giant Paytm through block deals for $200 million, sources told Reuters, leading to a sharp fall in the shares of the Indian company.

The deal was executed at 555.67 rupees, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the lower end of the planned price range of 555 rupees to 601.45 rupees that was listed in the transaction's term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

SoftBank's sale of 29.35 million shares at that price amounts to a total consideration of $200 million, according to Reuters calculations. Paytm shares fell more than 9% on news of the trade, which comes a day after the lock-in period for investors in Paytm's November 2021 initial public offering (IPO closed.

SoftBank's Vision Fund is the second-largest shareholder of Paytm, whose shares have tumbled more than 60% since it went public a year ago. SoftBank had a 17.5% stake in Paytm as of Sept. 30.

The sale is the latest in a string of divestments that SoftBank has made in the past few months, after its flagship Vision Fund unit booked nearly $50 billion in losses in just six months.

The shares are being bought largely by hedge funds, including Millennium Capital, Segantii Capital Management, Ghisallo Capital Management, with other buyers including Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, said one of the people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

SoftBank, Paytm, Millennium, Segantii, Ghisallo and Norges Bank did not respond to requests for comment.

The transaction was led by Bank of America, according to the term sheet.

Vision Fund sold a range of assets in the April-June quarter - including ridehailer Uber Technologies and property platforms Opendoor Technologies and KE Holdings, which operates China's Beike - for a realised gain of $5.6 billion.

Paytm went public last year in India's biggest-ever IPO, but the shares skidded as low as 70% below listing price in the months after the listing.

While SoftBank has invested $1.6 billion into the digital payments firm over the years, among its biggest investments in India, at Paytm's current share price, the 17.5% stake SoftBank held in the company before Thursday's share sale is worth only about $900 million.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, M. Sriram in Mumbai and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Kenneth Maxwell)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SoftBank

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 12:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.