SSBA Innovations scraps Rs 105-cr IPO plans; withdraws draft papers

-
ALSO READ
SSBA Innovations, which runs TaxBuddy, files Rs 105-cr IPO papers with Sebi
Kaynes Technology files draft papers with Sebi to mop up funds via IPO
Inox Green Energy Services scraps IPO plans; withdraws draft papers
Ahmedabad-based Nandan Terry scraps IPO plans; withdraws draft papers
Natural stone processor Global Surfaces files IPO draft papers with Sebi
-
SSBA Innovations, which runs tax portal TaxBuddy, has decided to withdraw its Rs 105 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO).
This has become the fourth company to abandon its planned IPO so far this year.
Earlier, Stitched Textiles, which owns leading men's wear fashion brand Barcelona; Nandan Terry, part of the Chiripal group and Uma Converter had scrapped their proposed initial share sales.
Going by the draft papers, SSBA Innovations' IPO was slated to be an entirely fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 105 crore.
Out of this, Rs 65.45 crore was proposed to be used to fund user acquisition and business development, Rs 15.22 crore for technological development and balance amount towards general corporate purpose.
The company had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for the planned IPO on July 29 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
However, the draft offer documents for the IPO were withdrawn on August 24 and the reasons for the withdrawal have not been disclosed, an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.
The company is a technology-driven financial solutions and services platform focused on providing financial solutions in the area of tax planning and filing, personal investment advisory and wealth building to individuals, HUF, professionals, firms, and companies registered on its platforms.
Incorporated in 2017, SSBA Innovations owns two platforms -- TaxBuddy and Finbingo.
TaxBuddy, launched in October 2019, offers assisted tax (ITR and GST) planning and filing, advisory and IT notice management and Finbingo was launched in May 2022 that offers financial solutions, including planning, advisory and wealth management.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 18:45 IST