Tata firm gets letter of award worth Rs 596 crore for MP solar project

Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) has received a letter of award worth Rs 596 crore from NHDC to set up a 125MWp floating in .

NHDC is a joint venture of state-owned hydro power giant NHPC and the government, a statement by Company Ltd said on Wednesday.

NHDC had invited bids early this year for this project to be set up at the Omkareshwar reservoir in Khandwa district of .

The LoA was awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding. The project will be commissioned within 13 months from the date of issuance of the letter of award (LoA) and will provide sustainable power to MP Power Management Company.

With this win, the company's total utility-scale portfolio touches 9.8 GWp. As on date, TPSSL's total order book stands at Rs 14,908 crore.

TPSSL, a solar EPC company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL). Tata Power holds 93.94 per cent stake in TPREL.

