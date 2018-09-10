Tata Global Beverages rejigs global management to streamline business

Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) has combined its UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and CAA (Canada, Australia, and Americas) businesses into a single unit to streamline cost and operations. The new unit will be called the International Business Division (IBD). Country heads from these key global markets will now report to the new unit’s head.

The company’s chief marketing officer, Adil Ahmad, has been selected to lead the IBD team. The IBD headquarters will be located in the UK. The company clarified these businesses had not been merged but it was only the ...