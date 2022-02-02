Tata Sons excited to work together to make AI airline of choice: Ratan Tata

'Tata Group is excited to work together to make the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service'. This is an audio message from played onboard some flights.

Tata Group completed the takeover of the loss-making on January 27.

On Wednesday, the airline tweeted a 19-second video with the message of

"#FlyAI: A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman, Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights," the tweet said.

An airline official said the message was played in some flights in the last few days.

"The Tata Group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service," said in the message.

Through a competitive bidding process, the government sold Air India to Talace Pvt Ltd, part of Tata Group, for Rs 18,000 crore. As part of the deal, Talace paid Rs 2,700 crore in cash and took over Rs 15,300 crore debt of the airline.

Under the deal, Talace has acquired Air India, Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in AISATS.

