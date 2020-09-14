TCS becomes second Indian firm to cross Rs 9 trillion market valuation mark

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday became the second Indian company to attain a of Rs 9 lakh crore after Limited.

The stock of the software services firm gained 5 per cent to close at Rs 2,492.30 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.49 per cent to Rs 2,504.20 -- its record high.

On the NSE, it closed 4.84 per cent higher at Rs 2,489.20.

Helped by the surge in its share price, the company added Rs 44,503.84 crore to its to reach Rs 9,35,206.84 crore on the BSE at close of trade.

In volume terms, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 75 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

is the second most valuable domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation, after Ltd (RIL).

RIL in October last year became the first Indian company to reach the Rs 9 lakh crore mark. Its current market capitalisation is Rs 15,56,857.73 crore.

So far this year, share of have gained 15.31 per cent.

