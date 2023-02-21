Tech giant Microsoft working to launch new version of Teams next month

will reportedly launch a new version of " Teams" next month, to improve its system resource usage on PCs and laptops.

According to the sources familiar with the company's plans, is testing the new Teams client, with plans to release a preview to users in March, reports The Verge.

The tech giant has been working on this new Teams client for years and calling it Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1, internally.

The new application is expected to consume 50 per cent less memory, put less strain on the CPU less and result in better battery life on laptops.

It is also likely to address many of the criticisms and complaints regarding Teams' performance, and will also include a toggle for users to switch back to the existing app if they want to, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the tech giant had introduced new features powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5, to its Teams Premium, to make meeting artificial intelligence (AI)-powered.

The new features aim to make meetings more intelligent, personalised and protected -- whether it's one-on-one, large meetings, virtual appointments or webinars.

