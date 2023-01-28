JUST IN
Business Standard

NTPC net profit up nearly 5% at Rs 4,854 crore in Q3 on higher revenue

State-owned power giant NTPC reported a nearly 5% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,854.36 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenue

Topics
NTPC | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC Ltd receives 13 bids for minority stake sale in Green Energy arm

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday reported a nearly 5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,854.36 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenue.

The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 4,626.11 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as per a BSE filing.

The total income rose to Rs 44,989.21 crore in the quarter from Rs 33,783.62 crore in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors also decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 42.50 per cent (Rs 4.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

The average power tariff of the company during April-December 2022 stood at Rs 4.96 per unit compared to Rs 3.95 per unit a year ago.

The plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal-based thermal power plants climbed to 68.85 per cent in the third quarter from 67.72 per cent.

The imported coal supply rose to 1.57 MMT in the quarter from 0.52 MMT in the same period a year ago.

The domestic coal supply dipped to 52.45 MMT from 54.96 MMT. The coal production from captive mines stood at 5.35 MMT in the quarter against 4 MMT in the year-ago period.

The total installed capacity of the NTPC Group (including JVs and subsidiaries) stood at 70,884 MW as on December 31, 2022.

Its gross power generation climbed to 78.64 billion units (BU) in the third quarter from 75.67 BU in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 16:26 IST

`
