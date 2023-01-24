JUST IN
Alcohol should be served in a 'reasonable, safe manner': AI to cabin crew
Tech-tonic shift: Google reworking terms of mobile app distribution
Flipkart's social commerce arm Shopsy sees six-fold customer growth in 2022
Manish Gunwani to replace Anoop Bhaskar as CIO-Equities at IDFC MF
NCLT's final order on bankrupt Reliance Capital bid by next week
Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE, termination of ADS programme
Goyal asks businesses to adopt sustainable, green approach in practices
Zomato stops 10-minute food delivery offering, CEO announces 800 job posts
Bharat Biotech starts voluntary recall of rabies vaccine after batch theft
Women's IPL teams auction: BCCI set for another Rs 4,000 crore windfall
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata group-owned AIX Connect violates norms on pilot proficiency checks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Urination case: AICCA seeks rollback of derostering of Air India crew

Cabin crew body demanded that the airline should roll back derostering of the crew that operated the New York- Delhi flight where a male passenger allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger last Nov

Topics
Air India | airlines

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Cabin crew body, All India's Cabin Crew Association (AICCA), on Monday demanded that the airline should roll back derostering of the crew that operated the New York- Delhi flight where a male passenger allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger last November.

Earlier this month, Air India issued show cause notices to the Pilot-in-Command and four crew members of the flight and derostered them pending investigation.

For various violations related to the urination incident onboard the flight on November 26, 2022, aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India, Rs 3 lakh fine on the airline's director of inflight services and also suspended the pilot-in-command's licence for three months.

Against this backdrop, the All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) has demanded that the crew concerned should be rostered for duty again.

"The AICCA has perused the DGCA press note on the Al-102 (26/11/22) and noted with deep regret the unusually harsh punishment on the Pilot-in-Command.

"The AICCA places on record that all the crew and pilots acted judiciously, within the law and in the best interests of the safety, security and well-being of all the passengers and crew on the flight," it said in a statement.

According to the association, the facts of the case are still being looked into by the Delhi Police, court and DGCA and "we would not like to prejudge them".

"The association will be guided by its legal advisors in the matter. We demand that our derostered crew are now rostered back on flights, it said.

Last week, reports said that Air India's top management was informed about the incident hours after the New York-Delhi flight landed in the national capital.

"Our attention is also drawn to the press reports and extracts of the Internal Complaints Committee which are incredulous and are flawed. There is no seat 9B on the Air India 777-300 ER and our (15) crew and (4) Pilots did not personally appear before the ICC committee to depose before them either," the association claimed.

"That report, which has been submitted to DGCA, also respectfully, seems based on wrong facts and incorrect assumptions and hence a nullity," it alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 00:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.