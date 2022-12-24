Venugopal Dhoot helped Deepak Kochhar get 95% share of NRL, alleges CBI

-
ALSO READ
Videocon case: CBI to produce Chanda Kochhar, husband at Mumbai spl court
ICICI Bank's ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband sent to CBI custody till Dec 26
Chanda Kochhar cheated bank by sanctioning Rs 3250 crore loan: CBI
Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested in loan fraud case
Bombay HC: Prima facie removal of Kochhar as ICICI Bank CEO valid
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar, was helped by a co-accused to get the ownership of Nupower Renewables Ltd (NRL) and in receiving ill-gotten money.
This was revealed after a special CBI court on Saturday remanded Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar to CBI custody till December 26. The CBI had arrested the couple on Friday in connection with their alleged role in the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group is a co-accused in the case.
NRL was incorporated on December 24, 2008 with Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot, and Saurabh Dhoot as the first directors of the company.
Venugopal Dhoot and Saurabh Dhoot resigned from the directorship of the company in 2009.
However, before resigning from the directorship, Venugopal Dhoot allotted 1997500 warrants to Deepak Kochhar at the rate of Rs 10 per warrant, on an initial payment of Re 1 per warrant.
In 2009, the shares of NRL held by Venugopal Dhoot (24996) and Deepak Kochhar's group Pacific Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. (24999) were transferred to SEPL, which became 95 per cent shareholder of NRL.
Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd. (SEPL) was incorporated in 2008 with Venugopal Dhoot (9990 shares) and his associate Vasant Kakade (10 shares) as its first directors. Venugopal Dhoot resigned from directorship of SEPL in 2009 and transferred the control of the said company to Deepak Kochhar by transferring his shares to Pinnacle Energy Trust (PET), which was managed by Deepak Kochhar.
(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)
--IANS
atk/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 22:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU