JUST IN
Govt in touch with Sebi on Adani Group-Hindenburg row, says report
Ashok Leyland's total vehicle sales grow 23% to 17,200 units in January.
Gautam Adani loses pole position in net worth to Mukesh Ambani
Biocon sells 9.96% stake in contract research firm Syngene via open market
Mahindra & Mahindra total sales grow 37% to 64,335 units in January
Maruti Suzuki total sales surge 12% to 172,535 units in January
Credit Suisse's private bank stops margin loans on Adani Group's bonds
Tesla reveals loss of $204 million from Bitcoin investments in 2022
Amazon job cuts hit staffers in grocery, robotics, payments, AWS divisions
Toyota Kirloskar Motor vehicle sales surges 175% to 12,835 units in January
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tech firms welcome Budget, want focus on digitisation to continue
icon-arrow-left
TVS Motor Company's vehicle sales rise 3% to 275,115 units in January
Business Standard

WhatsApp bans 3.6 million accounts in India in November, shows report

In December, WhatsApp banned 37.16 lakh accounts in the country, including 9.9 lakh accounts which were barred proactively

Topics
whatsapp | Social Media

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
Photo: Shutterstock

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned 36.77 lakh accounts in India in November, marginally lower than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month.

The banned WhatsApp accounts in India include 13.89 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users.

In December, WhatsApp banned 37.16 lakh accounts in the country, including 9.9 lakh accounts which were barred proactively.

"Between 1 December 2022 and 31 December 2022, 3,677,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,389,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," WhatsApp said in its India Monthly Report for December published under the Information Technology Rules 2021.

The tougher IT rules, which came into effect last year, mandate large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

Big social media firms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms. Concerns have been flagged by some quarters time and again over digital platforms acting arbitrarily in pulling down content, and 'de-platforming' users.

The government last week announced three grievances appeal committees that will handle user's complaints against the large social media companies from March 1.

WhatsApp users appeal in December jumped by about 70 per cent to 1607, including appeal to ban 1,459 accounts, compared to 946 complaints in November.

The instant messaging firm took action only on 166 appeals.

WhatsApp said it responds to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket.

An account is 'actioned' when it is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint, the report said.

In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 20:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.