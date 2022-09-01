Windfall tax: Reliance Industries shares fall 3%; ONGC, Vedanta too decline

-
ALSO READ
Govt issues corrigendum to withdraw excise on ATF for international flights
No decision on reduction in tax on ATF to bring down prices: Report
New pricing model aiming to prune jet fuel cost by 15% likely in two months
ATF price hike may delay the recovery seen by airlines recently
Jet fuel price cut by 1.3%, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 135
-
Shares of Reliance Industries fell nearly 3 per cent on Thursday after the government raised the tax on export of diesel and jet fuel (ATF) and hiked the windfall profit levy on domestically-produced crude oil.
The market heavyweight stock declined 2.99 per cent to settle at Rs 2,560.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it fell 3.30 per cent to Rs 2,552.
On the NSE, it went lower by 2.93 per cent to Rs 2,560.40 apiece.
The company's market valuation also got eroded by Rs 53,578.11 crore to Rs 17,32,034.89 crore on the BSE.
Reliance Industries was the biggest laggard among the Sensex components.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 770.48 points or 1.29 per cent to settle at 58,766.59.
The government on Thursday raised the tax on export of diesel and jet fuel and hiked the windfall profit levy on domestically-produced crude oil in line with rising product margins and oil prices.
While private refiners Reliance Industries Ltd and Rosneft-based Nayara Energy are the principal exporters of fuel like diesel and ATF, the windfall levy on domestic crude targets producers like state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Vedanta Ltd.
Shares of ONGC fell 2.74 per cent to Rs 134.75 apiece on the BSE and Vedanta declined 2.52 per cent to Rs 263.35 per share.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 20:14 IST