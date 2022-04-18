Wipro appoints Satya Easwaran as India head

-
ALSO READ
Cerebral palsy: The condition that led to Satya Nadella's son's demise
Wipro Q3 preview: Analysts see 4% QoQ revenue growth, margins may dip
Wipro announces over 500 technology jobs in Brazil in next fiscal year
Wipro will continue to invest in Telangana, says Azim Premji
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Groww as investor, advisor
-
IT major Wipro Limited has appointed Satya Easwaran, a former senior executive at consultancy KPMG, as its India head.
Easwaran will be in charge of strengthening Wipro's business in India across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation and modernisation engagements, it said in a statement on Monday.
"India is a strategic market for Wipro and I am excited to welcome Satya to champion our bold ambition for growth and leadership here. Satya's rich international experience in delivering high value consulting services, and his track record of building successful sales and leadership teams will help strengthen Wipro's positioning as a trusted partner for Indian clients," Anis Chenchah, CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa) and member of the Wipro Executive Board, said.
Easwaran will help clients leverage Wipro's capabilities and investments in cloud, digital, engineering R&D, data, analytics and cybersecurity for their business and digital transformation initiatives.
Prior to joining Wipro, he was the head of business consulting and the telecom, media and technology sector leader at KPMG India.
During his tenure at KPMG, in India and the US, and at Accenture India, Easwaran held multiple leadership positions in management consulting with a focus on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud, digital, strategy and transformation, the statement said.
"India is experiencing significant technology-led shifts and a growing demand for specialised skills and innovation -- all of which present us with exciting opportunities to strengthen our partnerships with clients and deliver value to our ecosystem. I look forward to contributing towards Wipro's leadership in the India market," Easwaran said.
He has an engineering degree in Electronics from Mumbai University, and a MBA in Finance and International Business from the Leavey School of Business, Santa Clara University.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU