Wipro shares climb nearly 8% post Q2 earnings

-
ALSO READ
India's fiscal response to Covid conservative, need large stimulus: Report
Wipro leaders to return to office from Monday: Chairman Rishad Premji
230 million Indians pushed into poverty amid Covid-19 pandemic: Report
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
-
Shares of IT company Wipro on Thursday zoomed nearly 8 per cent after it posted a 17 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.
The stock jumped 7.59 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 723.65 on BSE.
On NSE, it gained 7.62 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 723.90.
The IT company posted a 17 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,930.6 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,484.4 crore in the same period a year ago.
Wipro said that it has surpassed USD 10 billion (around Rs 75,300 crore) annualised revenue run rate and is in position to hire 25,000 people in the next financial year.
The company is also resuming work back from office in a staggered manner starting with fully vaccinated senior colleagues in India.
Consolidated revenue of Wipro increased by about 30 per cent to Rs 19,667.4 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 15,114.5 crore it registered in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.
"The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5 per cent organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28 per cent YoY growth in the first half of this financial year," Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU