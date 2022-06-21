Xpressbees extends same-day delivery for D2Cs to 1,000 cities, towns

-
ALSO READ
CCI clears Blackstone, TPG buying stakes in Busybees Logistics
Blackstone buys majority stake in wealth management firm ASK from Advent
Xpressbees raises $300 mn in unicorn round, some major investors exit
Blackstone bets on hunger for urgent delivery in Europe in $24-bn deal
Dr Agarwal's Health Care raises over Rs 1,000 cr from TPG Growth, Temasek
-
Ecommerce logistics provider Xpressbees on Tuesday said it has extended its same-day delivery service for D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands to over 1,000 cities and towns, which will help companies in expanding their online presence besides keeping their costs low.
"This is a natural extension of our existing capabilities to newer markets. Our platform processes millions of orders every month. We believe this (expansion to over 1000 cities and towns) will open opportunities for established brands looking to expand their online presence and upcoming D2C brands trying to grow their customer base," said Amitava Saha, Founder, Xpressbees.
The platform will help them increase delivery speed significantly while keeping the costs low, he added.
The pune-based firm enables same-day delivery service across 51 cities covering over 1600 Pin Codes and next-day regional delivery service across 1000+ towns and cities through some 50 warehousing facilities.
The company has a presence across 3000+ towns and cities, serving over 20,000 pin codes. It delivers over 1.5 million packages per day through 100 plus hubs with over 3 million sq ft of warehouse capacity.
The platform is powered by Xpressbees' proprietary Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Order Management System (OMS), enabling a brand to service orders from its own website, orders from marketplaces, and any B2B orders received from its offline franchisees or B2B distributors from the same stock pool.
The orders received from customers are assigned to the nearest warehouse based on availability, speed of delivery and logistics cost to be incurred by the brand, as per the release.
Xpressbees became a Unicorn (a company valued at USD 1-billion or more) in February this year after it secured USD 300-million in Series F funding round led by Blackstone Growth, TPG Growth and ChrysCapital, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU