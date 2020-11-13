Odisha reports 986 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional fatalities

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Odisha registers 1,709 fresh coronavirus cases, 11 more fatalities
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Odisha registers 1,385 new coronavirus cases, 14 fresh fatalities
Odisha registers 1,219 additional coronavirus cases, 16 fresh fatalities
-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally Thursday rose to 3,05,986 with 986 more people testing positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the coastal state to 1,483, a health department official said.
During the day the state registered recovery of 1,264 patients taking the total number of persons cured of the contagion to 2,93,741, which is 95.99 per cent of the caseload.
Odishas case fatality ratio stands at 0.48 per cent.
Of the 986 new cases, 572 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing, he said.
Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 112, followed by Cuttack at 81 and Sundargarh at 80.
The positivity rate stands at 5.97 per cent, the official said.
The state health and family welfare department said, "Regret to inform the demise of fourteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."
Of the 14 fresh fatalities, three were recorded in Khurda, and two each in Nuapada and Sundergarh.
One patient each succumbed to the infection in the districts of Baragarh, Balasore, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.
Odisha currently has 10,709 active cases, which is 3.49 per cent of the states caseload, the official said adding 53 COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities.
Over 51.22 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state, including 45,819 on Wednesday, the official added.
Meanwhile, the director of Regional Medical Research Centre at Bhubaneswar Sanghamitra Pati said about 46.39 per cent of the people in Cuttack city have developed antibodies as per a serological survey conducted recently.
She said of the 2,274 samples collected for the survey, 1,634 samples were collected from 25 wards whereas 640 samples were taken from vulnerable groups. Around 41.08 per cent persons from 25 wards in the city and 56.48 per cent people from vulnerable groups were found to have developed antibodies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU