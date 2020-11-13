Odisha reports 986 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally Thursday rose to 3,05,986 with 986 more people testing positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the coastal state to 1,483, a health department official said.

During the day the state registered recovery of 1,264 patients taking the total number of persons cured of the contagion to 2,93,741, which is 95.99 per cent of the caseload.

Odishas case fatality ratio stands at 0.48 per cent.

Of the 986 new cases, 572 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 112, followed by Cuttack at 81 and Sundargarh at 80.

The positivity rate stands at 5.97 per cent, the official said.

The state health and family welfare department said, "Regret to inform the demise of fourteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."



Of the 14 fresh fatalities, three were recorded in Khurda, and two each in Nuapada and Sundergarh.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in the districts of Baragarh, Balasore, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.

currently has 10,709 active cases, which is 3.49 per cent of the states caseload, the official said adding 53 COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities.

Over 51.22 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state, including 45,819 on Wednesday, the official added.

Meanwhile, the director of Regional Medical Research Centre at Bhubaneswar Sanghamitra Pati said about 46.39 per cent of the people in Cuttack city have developed antibodies as per a serological survey conducted recently.

She said of the 2,274 samples collected for the survey, 1,634 samples were collected from 25 wards whereas 640 samples were taken from vulnerable groups. Around 41.08 per cent persons from 25 wards in the city and 56.48 per cent people from vulnerable groups were found to have developed antibodies.

