12,481 new Covid cases in Delhi; positivity rate further drops to 17.7%

The national capital reported 12,481 new cases and 347 more fatalities on Tuesday while the positivity rate was the lowest in nearly a month at 17.76 per cent, the health department said.
The number of new cases reported on a single day is the lowest since April 12 while the positivity rate was the lowest since April 14, when it stood at 15.9 per cent.
The positivity rate has remained above the 19 per cent mark since April 17. It was 19.10 per cent on Monday, 21.67 per cent on Sunday and 23.34 per cent on Saturday.
On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.
Delhi had reported 12,651 cases on Monday, 13,336 cases on Sunday, 17,364 on Saturday, 19,832 on Friday, 19,133 on Thursday, 20,960 on Wednesday and 19,953 last Tuesday.
The national capital had 319 deaths on Monday, 273 deaths on Sunday and 332 deaths on Saturday.
The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.
The national capital conducted 70,276 tests, including 54,619 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests on Monday.
As many as 13,583 people recovered from the infection during the period, the health bulletin said.
There are 83,809 active cases, down from 85,258 the previous day and 51,480 of them are in home isolation, it said.
The number of cumulative cases stands at 13,48,699 and the death toll at 20,010.
Over 12.44 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to the health bulletin.
Of the 22,953 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 3,890 are vacant, it said.
