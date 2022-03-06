2,135 Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine evacuated on Sunday

-
Under 'Operation Ganga', 2,135 Indian citizens returned back home on Sunday through 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.
Among the special civilian flights on Sunday, nine landed in New Delhi while two in Mumbai.
There were six flights from Budapest, two from Bucharest, two from Rzeszow and one from Kosice.
With Sunday's evacuation, nearly 16,000 Indians have been evacuated since the special flights began on February 22.
"The number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13,852. Till date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries as part of Operation Ganga," Union Ministry of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a statement on Sunday.
On Monday, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (5), Suceva (2) and Bucharest (1), evacuating more than 1,500 Indians back home.
