200,000 pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra, over 15,000 have darshan in a day

-
ALSO READ
Batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath base camp, 183,000 performs Yatra
Over 164,000 pilgrims performed ongoing Amarnath yatra, 5,838 en route
6,351 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine from Jammu amid tight security
Tenth batch of over 6,100 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath from Jammu
Fourth batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath cave shrine
-
Nearly two lakh pilgrims have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
Over 15,000 Yatris had 'darshan' at the cave shrine on Monday.
Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the annual Yatra said, "Since the Yatra started on June 30 this year, 1,99,453 have performed the Yatra.
"15,642 Yatris had Darshan at the holy cave yesterday".
One pilgrim passed away on Monday taking the number of pilgrims who died due to natural causes so far to 32.
Officials said another batch of 4,898 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley on Tuesday in two escorted convoys.
Of these, 3062 are going to Pahalgam while 1836 are going to Baltal.
Those using the Baltal route have to trek 14 kms to reach the cave shrine. They return to the base camp the same day after having Darshan.
Those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 kms for four days to reach the cave shrine.
Helicopter services are available for the Yatris on both routes.
Situated 3,888 metres above the sea level, the cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.
Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.
Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will conclude after 43 days on August 11.
--IANS
sq/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU