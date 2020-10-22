2G internet services extended till Nov 12 in J-K, high-speed data at places

-
The Jammu and Kashmir administration extended 2G internet service facility for the residents of the Union Territory (UT) till November 12 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, as per the order high-speed mobile data services will be available in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts.
Services in the whole of the region will be available for post-paid sim cardholders only.
Furthermore, the order specified that fixed-line internet connectivity, without any speed restrictions, will continue to be made available.
"The directions shall be effective from October 21, 2020 and remain in force till November 12, 2020, unless modified earlier," the order copy by the Principal Secretary to the Government, Shaleen Kabra, read.
The officials have been asked to communicate the same to the service providers in the region.
