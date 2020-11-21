JUST IN
Telangana coronavirus update: 925 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths reported
46,232 new Covid-19 cases in India, tally reaches 9.05 mn; toll at 132,726

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 9.05 mn, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 8.4 mn pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A health worker shows samples of a Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) employees for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 90.50 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 84.78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,50,597 with 46,232 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,32,726 with 564 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the eleventh consecutive day. There are

4,39,747 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 4.86 per cent of the total caseload, as per the data.

The total recoveries have surged to 84,78,124 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to ICMR, over 13.06 crore samples have been tested till November 20 with 10,66,022 samples being tested on Friday.

First Published: Sat, November 21 2020. 10:36 IST

