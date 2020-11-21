Telangana coronavirus update: 925 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Covid-19 lockdown a success, no community transmission in India: ICMR
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
India may face ICU beds shortage during Covid-19 peak in mid-Nov: Report
-
Telangana reported 925 fresh
coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.62 lakh while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,426.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 161, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 91 and Rangareddy 75, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on November 20.
As many as 12,070 patients are under treatment and over 40,000 samples were tested on November 20.
Cumulatively, nearly 51 lakh samples have been tested so far.
The samples tested per million population was 1.36 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.86 per cent, while it was 93.6 per cent in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU