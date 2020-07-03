47 CISF personnel volunteer to donate blood plasma in Delhi, Mumbai

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday said 47 of its personnel, who were cured of COVID-19, were ready to donate their blood plasma to patients suffering from the disease in and

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan has also made an appeal to the recovered troops to come forward for the noble cause that may help save many lives.

"Forty-seven personnel, including an officer, who have recovered from have volunteered to donate blood plasma to save precious lives of critically ill patients suffering from and are in need of plasma therapy.

"Services of these personnel are available for the noble cause at and Mumbai," the spokesperson said.

He said constables Shrikant Dabral and R Narendra Kumar, posted with the unit that guards Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, donated their blood plasma recently.

The 1.62 lakh personnel force is the national civil aviation security force and it also protects vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

The force, as per latest data, has recorded over 960 cases till now out of which more than 430 personnel are under treatment while over 530 have been cured.

Eight CISF personnel have succumbed to the disease.

Plasma therapy is a minor medical procedure where the blood of a person who has recovered from the disease is taken as they develop antibodies against the virus and it is donated to the patient to better fight by developing enhanced levels of immunity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)