5,886 security personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989: Govt

Over 5,800 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the inception of terrorism there in 1989, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border.
Since inception of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (from 1989 till August 5, 2019), 5,886 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in terrorist incidents, he said in a written reply to a question.
