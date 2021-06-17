5 aircraft of IndiGo, Go First damaged at Ahmedabad airport due to storm

Five aircraft of and GO FIRST have been damaged at the Ahmedabad airport due to an unexpected thunderstorm, aviation industry sources said on Thursday.

Three aircraft of with registration numbers VT- IVO, VT-ITD and VT-IVQ and two aircraft of GO FIRST with registration numbers VT-WGV and VT-WJG were damaged on Wednesday evening, they said.

Asked about this matter, said: "Ahmedabad airport was hit by an unexpected thunderstorm with extremely high winds last evening. This impacted all airlines' aircraft parked at Ahmedabad airport."



"Three IndiGo aircraft sustained minor/non-structural damages which will require replacement of certain parts. The aircraft shall be in operations after necessary repairs," it added.

GO FIRST, previously known as GoAir, did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

