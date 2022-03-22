5 lakh Jammu and Kashmir's women march towards economic freedom

-
Women in Jammu and Kashmir are treading an entrepreneurship path aided by the Umeed scheme's soft loans and training.
The scheme is run under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission.
The Mission aims to reduce poverty by building strong grassroots institutions for the poor and engaging them in gainful livelihood.
JKRLM has now emerged as a movement. With 1 lakh rural women coming under the ambit of this ambitious mission in the current financial year, it is now a network of 5 lakh women treading the path of economic development, an official said.
JKRLM has a mandate to reach out to 66 per cent of the rural population across the erstwhile 125 blocks helping them engage in sustainable livelihood opportunities, the official said.
He said the mission keeps track of these women beneficiaries till they come out of poverty and enjoy a decent quality of life.
The programme is under implementation in 96 blocks across 20 districts.
So far, over 4 lakh poor women have been brought within the fold of Self Help Groups (SHGs), while 4,185 village organisations and 442 cluster level federations have been formed, the official said.
He said the members have contributed Rs 135.98 crore of their own savings. Bank accounts have been opened for all the SHGs thus achieving the 100 per cent target, he said.
