513 students get 662 offers at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

The Lateral and Final Placements for the PGP and PGPBA Class of 2020-22 of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) saw 662 offers, leading to all 513 students who appeared for placements being placed.
Harsh Agrawal, Placement Representative, said: "Overall, there has been a 37 per cent increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by Consulting and Product Management roles. Strategy Consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by Product Management and Finance.
Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers, an IIMB statement said on Wednesday.
Top recruiters included Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26) and McKinsey & Company (22).
Prominent recruiters in the Information Technology and Product Management domain, who made 141 offers, are Microsoft (15) and OYO (11).
The 65 offers made in the E-commerce space included Amazon (37) and Paytm (16).
There were 71 offers overall in the Finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 22 offers followed by Avendus Capital (7), Citi Bank (5) and Deutsche Bank (5).
Meanwhile, an impressive number of companies expressed their interest in recruiting the first batch of MBA Analytics students, it was stated.
