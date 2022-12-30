JUST IN
6,000 police personnels to guard Mumbai rail network on New Year's Eve

More than 6,000 personnel of Government Railway Police have been deployed on Mumbai's suburban railway network to prevent untoward incidents and ensure people's safety on New Year's Eve, official said

Railways  | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian Railways
Representative Image

More than 6,000 personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed on Mumbai's suburban railway network to prevent untoward incidents and ensure people's safety on New Year's Eve, an official said on Friday.

According to a release issued by the GRP, two deputy police commissioners, four assistant police commissioners, 114 police officers, Home Guards and Maharashtra Security Force personnel will be deployed.

Nirbhaya teams, comprising women police constables and officers in plain clothes, will ensure the safety of female passengers, it said.

Armed police personnel, Home Guards or Maharashtra security force personnel will be deputed in ladies coaches of all special trains announced by the Railways for December 31, between 9 pm and 5 am, the release said.

The Railways will operate two special locals between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan on the Central line, two special trains between CSMT and Panvel on Harbour and eight special locals between Churchgate and Virar on the Western line on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 19:29 IST

