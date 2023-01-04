AAP 'making politically motivated' statements in Kanjhawala case: BJP

BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva has said that the statement being made by the AAP leaders in wake of Sultanpuri mishap or the Kanjhawala case are "politically motivated" and "condemnable".

"It is a matter of regret that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has spoken irresponsibly in this matter and he has given freedom to his party colleagues to speak freely in this sensitive matter which is not desired," he said.

Sachdeva said that the manner in which AAP leaders have been "making personal comments against the Lt. Governor (LG) of and a Deputy Commissioner of Police is completely motivated by political bias".

"The people of Delhi have seen in the last seven months that the present Lt. Governor has taken several decisions in the interest of Delhi while speeding up the development works like cleaning the Yamuna river banks and Najafgarh drain, besides his (LG's) decisions on liquor scam, advertisement scam recovery order, classroom scam inquiry, exposure of Minister Satyendra Jain's lavish jail stay have politically exposed the AAP government," he asserted.

Sachdeva pointed out that AAP leaders are attacking the LG with "political bias as the Delhi Police comes under the Centre and reports to the LG, but the people of Delhi are well aware of all this and have themselves seen how in the last 48 hours the Delhi Police has been promptly piecing together the links of the Sultanpuri accident, the matter is almost on the verge of being solved".

The BJP leader further claimed that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, whom the AAP is targeting, "had 3 years ago inquired the case of AAP MLAs' assault on the then Chief Secretary. Since then the Deputy Commissioner was on the target of the leaders".

Sachdeva has said that not only the LG but the Union Home Ministry too has taken the Sultanpuri mishap "very seriously". "The Delhi BJP too has also called it a case of murder, it would be better if AAP let the Delhi Police impartially investigate this sensitive case."

