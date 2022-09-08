Air passenger apologises for cracking 'bomb' joke at Indore airport

Cracking a joke for an about having a 'bomb in the bag' led to a family in trouble for some time during security check at Devi Ahilyabai International (DAI) Airport in Indore. However, the family was let off only after submitting a written apology, but they missed their flight due to intense checking and questioning from the security personnel.

Official sources privy to the matter told IANS that during a routine security check at the entrance of DAI Airport in MP's Indore, a male passenger 'cracked' a joke about having a bomb in his wife's bag, which led to the security personal to do intense checking of their luggage. The intense checking also led to other passengers waiting until the couple was taken to a security room for questioning.

An official claimed the incident was reported on Sunday night when a male passenger, who along with his wife and daughter came to board a flight for his destination at DAI Airport, allegedly said his wife was "carrying a bomb in her bag". The family of three had to undergo intense questioning and search, the airport official said.

After intense checking of their entire luggage, they were taken to a separate room for the security checking. Security personnel thoroughly checked them and their luggage and also questioned them. During questioning, the man apologised for his irresponsible act and nothing objectionable was found in his luggage, the official said.

They were let off only after they submitted a written apology. They also missed their flight due to intense security checking. "Our security team interrogated all three passengers and it turned out be a joke cracked on wife. They were asked to submit their apology in written and enure not do the same again in future," the airport official added.

