Air passenger apologises for cracking 'bomb' joke at Indore airport

-
ALSO READ
Bomb threat at San Francisco airport, international terminal evacuated
Musk's 'joke' ManU tweet unlikely to land him regulator's red card: Experts
12-year-old killed, 15 injured in bomb blast in Indore's Berchha
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Patna airport after bomb threat
Drunk man delays Dubai-bound IndiGo flight with hoax bomb threat
-
Cracking a joke for an air passenger about having a 'bomb in the bag' led to a family in trouble for some time during security check at Devi Ahilyabai International (DAI) Airport in Indore. However, the family was let off only after submitting a written apology, but they missed their flight due to intense checking and questioning from the security personnel.
Official sources privy to the matter told IANS that during a routine security check at the entrance of DAI Airport in MP's Indore, a male passenger 'cracked' a joke about having a bomb in his wife's bag, which led to the security personal to do intense checking of their luggage. The intense checking also led to other passengers waiting until the couple was taken to a security room for questioning.
An official claimed the incident was reported on Sunday night when a male passenger, who along with his wife and daughter came to board a flight for his destination at DAI Airport, allegedly said his wife was "carrying a bomb in her bag". The family of three had to undergo intense questioning and search, the airport official said.
After intense checking of their entire luggage, they were taken to a separate room for the security checking. Security personnel thoroughly checked them and their luggage and also questioned them. During questioning, the man apologised for his irresponsible act and nothing objectionable was found in his luggage, the official said.
They were let off only after they submitted a written apology. They also missed their flight due to intense security checking. "Our security team interrogated all three passengers and it turned out be a joke cracked on wife. They were asked to submit their apology in written and enure not do the same again in future," the airport official added.
--IANS
pd/uk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 16:38 IST