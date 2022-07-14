All clearances given for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Fadnavis

-
ALSO READ
India confident of running first bullet train by 2026, but only in Gujarat
89% of land needed for bullet train project acquired: Rly minister tells LS
North Indians in Mumbai have adapted to Maharashtrian culture: Fadnavis
BJP's Fadnavis terms Maharashtra CM's speech as 'another taunt bomb'
Devendra Fadnavis charges Sharad Pawar of raising communal issues
-
The Maharashtra government has given all the clearances for expediting the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference after the state cabinet meeting, Fadnavis said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given all the clearances for the project.
The pending issues were related to the forest clearances and land acquisition, among others, he said.
The estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is Rs 1,10,000 crore, out of which Rs 88,000 crore are being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Over 70 per cent land required in Maharashtra for the project has been acquired in Thane and Palghar districts.
The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had not taken any step to put the project on fast-track. Thackeray had instead asked the railway ministry to build the high speed train corridor between Pune and Nagpur cities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had laid the foundation of the bullet train project in Ahmedabad in September 2017. The train is expected to cover the distance of over 500 km in around two hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU