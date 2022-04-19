Amid heatwave, Delhi's power demand rises to 5,735 MW, highest 1in April

The unabated heatwave pushed the power demand in to 5,735 MW on Tuesday, the highest ever in April, discom officials said.

The previous high was recorded at 5,664 MW on April 30, 2019, they said.

"The unabated heat wave in the capital continues to push the power demand to newer highs. At 3:30 pm on Tuesday, Delhi's peak power demand touched 5,735 MW, the highest ever in the month of April," officials said.

This is an increase of over 28 percent from April 1, when the city's peak power demand had clocked 4,469 MW. The peak power demand was 5,641 MW on Monday.

Delhi's peak power demand in April so far has crossed the 5,000 MW-mark on nine days vis--vis zero days in 2021 and 2020. In 2019, it had crossed 5000 MW on seven days in April, they said.

The peak power demand of had breached the 7000 MW-mark for the first time peaking at 7,016 MW in 2018.

In 2022, it is expected to soar to around 8,200 MW which is an increase of around 285 percent over the peak power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002, discom officials said.

has recorded seven heatwave days so far this summer, the IMD official said.

The maximum temperature in the city has been upwards for 40 degrees Celsius in past many days, raising the demand for power.

