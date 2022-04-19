Amid heatwave, Delhi's power demand rises to 5,735 MW, highest 1in April

-
ALSO READ
Heatwave spell in Delhi peaks before easing, mercury rises to 42.6 deg C
Delhi sizzles in severe heatwave, records hottest day of year so far
Heatwave in Delhi likely to intensify from today, to touch 40 degrees
Heatwave in parts of Delhi, no relief likely soon, says IMD
Heatwave to tighten its grip on Delhi; no relief for next 6 days, says IMD
-
The unabated heatwave pushed the power demand in Delhi to 5,735 MW on Tuesday, the highest ever in April, discom officials said.
The previous high was recorded at 5,664 MW on April 30, 2019, they said.
"The unabated heat wave in the national capital continues to push the power demand to newer highs. At 3:30 pm on Tuesday, Delhi's peak power demand touched 5,735 MW, the highest ever in the month of April," officials said.
This is an increase of over 28 percent from April 1, when the city's peak power demand had clocked 4,469 MW. The peak power demand was 5,641 MW on Monday.
Delhi's peak power demand in April so far has crossed the 5,000 MW-mark on nine days vis--vis zero days in 2021 and 2020. In 2019, it had crossed 5000 MW on seven days in April, they said.
The peak power demand of Delhi had breached the 7000 MW-mark for the first time peaking at 7,016 MW in 2018.
In 2022, it is expected to soar to around 8,200 MW which is an increase of around 285 percent over the peak power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002, discom officials said.
Delhi has recorded seven heatwave days so far this summer, the IMD official said.
The maximum temperature in the city has been upwards for 40 degrees Celsius in past many days, raising the demand for power.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU