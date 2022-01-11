Andhra Pradesh sees 1,831 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, no death

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh reports 2,252 new Covid cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours
Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal its controversial three-capitals law
North coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coast brace for cyclonic storm
Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM
Telugu states mourn undivided Andhra's former Chief Minister Rosaiah
-
: Andhra Pradesh saw a further spike in coronavirus infections as 1,831 were reported afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, but there were no deaths during the period.
The state had recorded 984 fresh cases yesterday.
Active cases now stood at 7,195.
The latest bulletin said 242 infected persons got cured in a day.
The cumulative Covid-19 positive cases now climbed to 20,84,674, recoveries to 20,62,974 and deaths 14,505.
Chittoor district registered 467 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its gross past the 2.50 lakh mark.
Visakhapatnam district reported 295, Krishna 190, Guntur 164, Anantapuramu 161, SPS Nellore 129 and Srikakulam 122 fresh cases.
The remaining six districts added less than 90 new cases each, with Kadapa logging the lowest of 20 in a day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU