Approval for vaccines accelerates India's journey to be Covid-free: Modi

-
ALSO READ
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech gear up to export Covid-19 vaccine shots
Pfizer, Serum or Bharat Biotech - whose Covid vaccine will be India's 1st?
Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix's potential Covid-19 vaccine
Oxford vaccine: Serum to apply for emergency-use authorisation in 2 weeks
Repurposing capacity for Covid-19 vaccine, say Indian pharma firms
-
Hailing the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines as a "decisive turning point" in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this will accelerate the process for India to become a COVID-free nation.
In a series of tweets after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford's vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use, Modi said it will make every Indian proud that both the vaccines are made in India.
"This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," he said, congratulting the nation, scientists and innovators.
He once again extended his gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all 'Corona warriors' for the outstanding work they have done in adverse circumstances, and said the nation will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives.
"A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators," he tweeted.
The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with Oxford-AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield.
Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The approval by the DCGI was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a COVID-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU