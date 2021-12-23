Art, an important instrument to tell the strengths of India: FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Biden's ambassador pick emphasises US strengths in countering China
Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman points at investment opportunities in India to US investors
Health, credit, jobs: FM announces 8 measures to revive economy in pandemic
Govt announces 500,000 free visas, loan guarantee scheme for travel sector
-
: Students from various states of India should learn more about Kalakshetra Foundation and there has to be awareness building on the institution which has been recognized by the Centre as an "institution of excellence", Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.
Sitharaman, who was here to inaugurate the 68th Art Festival of Kalakshetra Foundation as part of the Centre's "Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav" celebrations, said art is an important instrument to tell the strengths of the country, to the world.
"It was pleasing to know that there were many students from the North East studying here, and quite a few people (students) from Arunachal Pradesh have come here.. we need to attract students from the rest of India to come here to study", she said.
Sufficing her point, Sitharaman said in places like Kalakshetra Foundation there was a "blend of so many things" which was available to a student.
"We can have discussions with Gurus with whom we cannot even think of having an one-on-one interaction...there are many big gurus here to teach us and that kind of advantage is not easy to obtain..We need institutions like this and we need students to qualify through such institutions", she said.
Sitharaman called for more awareness building on Kalakshetra Foundation to get people to understand what such a place can impart as education.
Noting that the country's fine arts, culture were India's "soft power" , she said it took several years for yoga to get global recognition. "Art is an important instrument to tell the strengths of India to the world and institutions like Kalakshetra Foundation should talk more on that so that India is better seen, better recognized (globally)", she said.
Sitharaman offered her support to Kalakshetra Foundation for its growth and added that the Centre recognized it as an 'Institute of Excellence". "It is not only that, this (institution) is going to be a National Institute of Importance".
Calling for more support from the younger generation, Sitharaman said "several young minds should also contribute to this institution and it is not just business of elders to talk about fine arts. Today many youngsters have come with many new ideas on how to use technology to promote. Promotion through technology is very important to reach out to more audience", she said.
Sitharaman said Rukmini Devi Arundale who founded the Kalakshetra Foundation besides teaching dancing also introduced textiles weaving which has made a mark in the handloom sector today. "Discerning buyers do recognize what you have (Kalakshetra Foundation textiles) and these are all India's traditional strength, indigenously grown strength. We need to encourage this..", she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU