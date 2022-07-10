Ashoke Kumar Chakraborty named additional solicitor general for Calcutta HC

-
ALSO READ
234,539 cases pending in Calcutta High Court, 41% of judge posts vacant
Law minister Rijiju expresses concern over rise in pending cases in courts
Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges
People of India being divided for political opportunism: Amartya Sen
50 mn cases pending in Indian courts, to go up if no action taken: Rijiju
-
Veteran counsel Ashoke Kumar Chakraborty has been appointed as the Additional Solicitor General for the Calcutta High Court, it was announced on Saturday.
The appointment was announced by Department of Legal Affairs under the Union Law and Justice Ministry.
The post was lying vacant for three months following the sudden resignation of senior counsel Y.J. Dastoor in April. For the last three months, the responsibility was handled jointly by senior counsel Billwadal Bhattacharya and Dhiraj Trivedi.
However, finally, Chakraborty has been appointed to expedite the pending cases relating to the Union government in the Calcutta High Court.
Chakraborty's appointment is also expected to give a fillip to central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in cases before the high court which the two are probing
A letter from Additional Secretary, Legal Affairs, Anju Rathi Rana, reached Chakraborty's office on Friday, offering him the post for a term of three years.
He accepted the offer and said that his main target will be to expedite the pending cases of the Union government in the Calcutta High Court.
--IANS
src/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU