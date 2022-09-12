Assam Cabinet takes key decisions including roadmap for disaster management

As part of its initiative to hold cabinet meetings in different districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Sunday chaired a Cabinet meeting in which a slew of decisions were made including filling up posts of Bodo teachers, streamlining and the roadmap on disaster risk reduction.

"In today's #AssamCabinet, we took a host of decisions with regard to clearing backlog of cases in courts, the establishment of new universities, a roadmap on disaster risk reduction, upgrading polytechnics & ITIs, streamlining land acquisition, filling up posts of Bodo teachers, etc", the chief minister tweeted.

One of the most crucial decisions that were taken in the meeting includes the clearance of backlog cases.

"Petty criminal cases pending in the subordinate courts throughout to be withdrawn within 6 months by invoking Section 321 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), 1973", read the document.

Another decision was the approval of State Policy for the Transfer of Development Rights for streamlining the process of for the redevelopment of inner-city zones.

A roadmap on disaster risk reduction and the Assam state transit-oriented development policy was also approved for planned sustainable urban growth centers in the state.

Another decision was taken to approve new universities and to boost the Bodo language in the state by filling up the vacant posts of teachers in the Bodo department in Provincialised colleges.

The major decision taken in the Assam cabinet meeting also includes a step taken toward the White revolution in the state by leasing out land to the joint venture company formed by the government of Assam and the Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The government approved upgrading the Polytechnic and IT sector, which would provide opportunities to 15,000-20,000 students every year to learn new technologies related to the industry.

Earlier, a cabinet meeting was held in Kokrajhar where the CM along with his ministers took the decision to promote the Bodo language and culture.

"We took several major decisions pertaining to the development of BTR, police accountability, repeal of obsolete Acts, new cultural university, sports varsity, etc," tweeted Sarma.

Among the key decisions taken was to introduce Bodo as a medium of instruction in Class XI and XII in Bodo medium and mixed medium schools to promote the advancement and development of the language.

Another decision taken was to appoint professors, assistant professors, and associate professors for the Bodo language to be brought outside the ambit of reservation. Students with requisite qualifications irrespective of their caste can now apply for the post of Bodo language teacher in colleges.

The state Cabinet also decided to ensure accountability of the Police by approving the Assam Police (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The proposed amendment will look into the establishment of a District Accountability Authority in each Police District or group of districts in a Police Range to ensure accountability of the police further and to enquire into cases of complaints of serious misconduct against police personnel.

As part of an effort to correlate education with Indian classical tradition and value system, Auniati University is to be set up at Kaliapani Satra, Teok in Jorhat district under The Assam Private Universities Act, 2007, the state Cabinet decided.

It was also decided that ordinances are to be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session to ensure smooth administration of Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University. Fresh guidelines related to the implementation of schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) vis-a-vis delegation of financial power at different administrative levels of PHE Dept to ensure smooth execution of works, was another decision taken.

