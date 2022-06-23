Assam floods wreak havoc, death toll rises to 100; over 5 mn affected

-
The flood situation in Assam remained unchanged on Wednesday, while another 12 more persons, including four children, died, taking the death toll to 100.
As many as 54.57 lakh people have been affected in the 32 of the state's 34 districts.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after the flood waters recede, the government would take steps to find a permanent solution to the factors which led to the deluge.
Visiting various flood-affected areas of Nagaon and Morigaon districts, he also undertook a rail journey in some places.
The army, and the national and state disaster response agencies are working round-the-clock to provide succour to the flood-affected people.
Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the 12 deaths were reported from five districts, including four in Hojai and three in Nalbari districts.
According to ASDMA officials, since April this year, 83 people have been killed in the flood while 17 others lost their lives in landslides.
As many as 54,57,601 people, including 11,67, 219 children, from 4,941 villages have been affected. A total of 845 relief camps and 1,026 relief distribution centres have been opened in the affected areas.
A total of 2,71,125 people are staying in the relief camps while over 99,026 hectares of crops have been damaged. The water in three rivers - Brahmaputra, Kopili and Disang-- is flowing above the danger level in several places.
