JUST IN
CM Sukhu asks officers to come up with innovative ideas for welfare
EAM Jaishankar slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue in UNSC
Mumbai reports 10 new measles cases, no fatality; total tally at 472
Delhi HC asks Centre to justify different pay scale for Agniveers, sepoys
All agencies taking actions to mitigate congestion at airports: Scindia
No waiting period for adopting child with special needs: WCD
UK, France, UAE support India's bid for permanent membership at UNSC
Over 1,000 families on streets as illegal houses demolished in Bhopal
Bharat Jodo Yatra uniting people across country, says Delhi Cong chief
Parliament passes bill to rename New Delhi International Arbitration Centre
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
CM Sukhu asks officers to come up with innovative ideas for welfare
G20 under India can make progress in debt relief, crypto: Gita Gopinath
Business Standard

Assam govt launches 'Orunodoi 2.0', scheme to benefit over 1 mn people

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the second version of 'Orunodoi', the flagship scheme of the state government aimed at providing financial security to disadvantaged families

Topics
Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma | Financial aid

IANS  |  New Delhi/Guwahati 

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photo: Wikipedia
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo: Wikipedia

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the second version of 'Orunodoi', the flagship scheme of the state government aimed at providing financial security to financially disadvantaged families.

Speaking on the occasion at the ceremonial launch held at the premises of Assam House in the national capital, Sarma termed 'Orunodoi' the largest social-sector scheme in the history of the state that has the capability of radically transforming the lives of millions of its residents.

He said that to date, around 17 lakh women have been receiving an amount of Rs 1,250 each on the 10th of every month through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method under the first phase of this social sector scheme.

"With the addition of another 10.5 lakh new beneficiaries from today onwards, it would add up to a total of 27 lakh-plus beneficiaries," the Assam CM said.

The guaranteed minimum cash flow of Rs 1,250 for the underprivileged families of the state would be extremely helpful in the government's aim of poverty alleviation, the Chief Minister stated.

He further said that April 2023 onwards, all the existing beneficiaries of the Deen Dayal Divyangan Pension Yojana and Indira Miri Widow Pension Scheme would be subsumed under Orunodoi 2.0. Divyangans and transgenders would also be included under the 'Orunodoi' scheme.

"Households having member, who is a dwarf or suffering from conditions such as cerebral palsy, thalassemia, hemophilia, etc. would also be included under Orunodoi scheme," he added.

As per the state government around 2.75 lakh beneficiaries under 'Orunodoi' had been removed from the eligible-beneficiary list on the basis of a survey carried out under Orunodoi Month as some had passed away while others were found to be ineligible for the scheme, among other reasons.

--IANS

tdr/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 08:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.