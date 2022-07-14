Assam logs 590 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike in over 5 months

-
Assam on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in over five months as 590 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
After a gap of four days, one person succumbed to the infection, the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.
The state registered a nearly 36 per cent jump in daily infections from the previous day. It had recorded 434 cases on Wednesday.
Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported the highest number of new cases at 60, followed by Kamrup (59), Dhubri (55) and Goalpara (50).
The fresh infections have pushed the state's caseload to 7,27,909.
A total of 7,992 people have succumbed to the infection so far, including 1,347 patients who have died due to comorbidities.
The daily positivity rate rose to 10.75 per cent as 5,489 samples were tested for COVID-19.
The state had recorded this year's previous highest number of daily infections on February 4 as 739 cases were detected from 27,729 samples.
Assam now has 2,584 active cases, while 7,17,333 people have recovered from the disease, including 190 in the last 24 hours. A total of 107 people were cured of the disease on the previous day.
A total of 31,510 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccines during the last 24 hours, over 30 per cent less from 45,208 on the previous day.
Altogether 4.69 crore doses of vaccines have been administered, including 2.45 crore first doses, 2.15 crore second doses and 8.58 lakh booster doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
